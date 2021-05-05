Tick populations on the rise across the tri-state

Health officials in the tri-state area are putting out warnings that the number of ticks is on the rise.

This year, the state of Connecticut counted more than double the number of ticks through the end of April than it did last year, thanks to a warmer climate.

Experts say this year, deer ticks will be more common in the northeast. Deer ticks can cause Lyme disease.

"We have ticks in our area that do carry Lyme and it’s one of the reasons people need to be cautious," said Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.

Experts are reminding people to take precautions when going outdoors in grassy, wooded areas, like wearing socks over your pant legs and double-checking your legs once you get inside for ticks.

Dr. Amler says ticks can also live on pets, so check them too.

Meanwhile, Westchester county is in the process of setting up its annual tick clinic, anticipating a year of tick bites.

