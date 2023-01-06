Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

article

Happening this weekend on Long Island, Disney on Ice: Into the Magic takes over UBS Arena, where your favorite Disney stories come to life through world-class ice skating.

Saturday night at Sony Hall, the world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir brings their uplifting, booming sound to Times Square.

Today and Saturday in Red Bank, New Jersey, Jim Gaffigan is performing four shows on his "Dark Pale Tour" at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

All-weekend long at Madison Square Garden, the Professional Bill Riders (PBR) Buck Off! Experience the adrenaline pumping rodeo through Sunday.

Mulchfest is coming to a close with "chipping weekend." NYC Parks and the Dept. of Sanitation are helping to recycle your Christmas tree and help grow new life. You can drop off your tree to get ground up Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out chipping locations across the five boroughs HERE.