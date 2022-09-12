‘The Piano Lesson’ is coming back to Broadway
‘The Piano Lesson’ is coming back to Broadway

August Wilson’s masterwork ‘The Piano Lesson’ is coming back to Broadway with an A-list cast. Making his Broadway debut: John David Washington will star alongside Oscar-winner Samuel L. Jackson, and Danielle Brooks who starred in ‘Orange is The New Black.'

Actor Martin Kove: 'Cobra Kai' will keep going
Actor Martin Kove first played the villainous Sensei John Kreese in 1984's "Karate Kid." Kove said he returned to the role in the streaming television series "Cobra Kai" more than 30 years later because the scripts have allowed him to develop the character into something deeper than just a villain. Kove says the writers are brilliant and he expects the show to keep going. "Ralph [Macchio], Billy [Zabka] and – I we have a ball," Kove says.