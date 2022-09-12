Actor Martin Kove first played the villainous Sensei John Kreese in 1984's "Karate Kid." Kove said he returned to the role in the streaming television series "Cobra Kai" more than 30 years later because the scripts have allowed him to develop the character into something deeper than just a villain. Kove says the writers are brilliant and he expects the show to keep going. "Ralph [Macchio], Billy [Zabka] and – I we have a ball," Kove says.

6 days ago