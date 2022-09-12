Any chance of a Mad Men reboot?
GDNY 9 a.m. hour
‘The Piano Lesson’ is coming back to Broadway
August Wilson’s masterwork ‘The Piano Lesson’ is coming back to Broadway with an A-list cast. Making his Broadway debut: John David Washington will star alongside Oscar-winner Samuel L. Jackson, and Danielle Brooks who starred in ‘Orange is The New Black.'
Hypnosis and Improv come together in a new stage show
Improv legend Colin Mochrie joins master hypnotist Asad Mecci for the new show.
Actor Martin Kove: 'Cobra Kai' will keep going
Actor Martin Kove first played the villainous Sensei John Kreese in 1984's "Karate Kid." Kove said he returned to the role in the streaming television series "Cobra Kai" more than 30 years later because the scripts have allowed him to develop the character into something deeper than just a villain. Kove says the writers are brilliant and he expects the show to keep going. "Ralph [Macchio], Billy [Zabka] and – I we have a ball," Kove says.