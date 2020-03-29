The latest developments for the coronavirus pandemic on March 29, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:30 AM: An NYPD detective is the first coronavirus death among uniformed members of the department.

9:28 AM: As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

9:06 AM: On Saturday, March 28, 2020, 4,342 NYPD uniformed employees were on the sick report which accounts for 12% of the Department’s uniformed workforce. Currently, 608 uniformed members and 88 civilian members tested positive for the Coronavirus.

8:56 AM: A riot broke out Sunday at a prison in northeastern Thailand, sparked by rumors of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus within the facility, authorities said.

According to the Justice Ministry, during the riot a number of prisoners escaped from the prison in Buriram province, which houses around 2,000 inmates.

The situation was brought under control later in the day by police and military, which set up checkpoints resulting in the recapture of some escapees, it said.

8:45 AM: In response to the heavy impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has placed a 14-day domestic travel restriction on the three states.

Effective immediately, the CDC urges residents of these states to refrain from non-essential domestic travel, unless they are an employee of critical infrastructure industries.

8:25 AM: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday said the number of people gathering in a public space is now restricted to two, down from the earlier limit of 10, in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with state and territory leaders, Morrison said that the tougher measure does not apply to members of the same household.

States and territories will decide whether to make it an enforceable limit, he added. The 10-person limit is already being enforced.

In addition, public playgrounds, outside gyms and skate parks will be closed from Monday, he said.

8:15 AM: Pet owners in Serbia are furious over the populist government’s decision to ban even a brief walk for people with dogs during an evening curfew to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Angry dog owners have flooded social networks, warning that the ban could harm their dogs’ health and cause frustration and anxiety for both the animals and their owners.

8:00 AM: Spain and Italy demanded more European help as they fight still-surging coronavirus infections amid the continent’s worst crisis since World War II.