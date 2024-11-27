Thanksgiving travel 2024: Track flight status, delays at NYC-area airports

The Brief Experts anticipate this Thanksgiving travel year to be the busiest on record. Track NYC-area flight delays and cancelations here. AAA expects a record number of travelers through Monday, Dec. 2.



Millions of Americans are expected to travel to and from their Thanksgiving destinations in the coming days.

Many are expected to travel through the air at the main airports in the NYC-area: Newark, LaGuardia and JFK.

On a national level, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 2.9 million people on Wednesday alone.

Here's how you can track flights and delays, and find out what to expect during the 2024 Thanksgiving travel rush, including the latest weather forecast:

Check the status of each airport below:

JFK Airport status

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

A winter storm will be moving into the Northeast by Thanksgiving Day, which could delay last-minute holiday travel, those shopping on Black Friday or those starting their journeys back home.

This year, New York City is not expected to see a white Thanksgiving. The Big Apple will see a wet one, as periods of rain throughout the holiday could dampen plans for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and traveling.

Heavy rain is likely across portions of the area into Thursday night. The system will strengthen as it approaches the region, and winds could also begin to kick up and cause delays at airports.

The FOX Forecast Center said snow totals should be light, except for portions of the interior Northeast. That’s where heavier snow could pile up across the region, particularly over the higher elevations.

Upstate New York will likely see snow as the low tracks offshore into Thursday night. Cities such as Syracuse, Buffalo and Binghamton will all likely get in on some accumulating snow, too.

