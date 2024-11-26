Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Weather forecast

Macy's is preparing for millions of in-person spectators at its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City – despite the threat of a storm, bitter chill and whipping winds.

Wind also poses a threat to the dozens of building-sized balloons paraded along the Manhattan route.

Here's what to expect from the weather forecast if you plan to attend the parade in person:

Thanksgiving Day weather forecast in NYC

The FOX Forecast Center said a Thanksgiving Day storm will be on the Big Apple’s doorstep as officials coordinate the parade on Thursday morning and as the last of the festive and fun balloons are inflated ahead of the parade’s start.

This graphic shows the forecast conditions in New York City on Thanksgiving Day, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Rain is expected across the region on Thursday as the winter storm ramps up, and the winds won’t start to pick up until later on Thursday afternoon.

The FOX Forecast Center said rain totals on Thursday are likely to be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch but should fall over the course of 6-12 hours.

Wind threats

Issues could arise if the storm moves through New York City earlier than expected, however. The FOX Forecast Center said the wind isn’t expected to pick up until the system moves offshore, ushering in colder temperatures and stronger winds.

This graphic shows the parameters in which changes could come to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (FOX Weather)

The balloons featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are massive, and wind plays a critical role in parage logistics and safety measures.

The FOX Forecast Center expects light winds of about 5-10 mph with some higher gusts.



And that’s good news for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the balloons floating above the streets of New York.

This graphic shows the forecast winds in New York City along the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route. (FOX Weather)

Winds of that strength may not seem like much, but controlling the balloons can become much more difficult as winds increase.

The iconic balloons can’t fly if sustained winds reach 23 mph and/or if gusts reach 34 mph.

So far, it looks like the winds will stay below those thresholds.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Weather forecast

Thanksgiving week forecast

Tuesday

Expect a bit of rain before the sun comes out. High of 60, low of 48.

Wednesday

Temperatures drop with mostly clear skies. High of 50, low of 40.

People participate in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Thursday

Expect rain, with possible snow north of the city. High of 49, low of 41.

Friday

A breezy but clear day with near freezing lows. High of 46, low of 38.