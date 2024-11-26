NY Thanksgiving winter storm: Timing, NYC impacts and snow forecast

The Brief A winter storm is heading toward New York state, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Will NYC see any snowflakes? Or just mainly rain? Read below! Following the storm, the region could see some of the coldest temperatures of the year.



A powerful storm heading toward the Tri-State area could produce heavy rain and even snow for parts of New York state, snarling travel for millions of people during the Thanksgiving holiday.

JUMP TO: THANKSGIVING WINTER STORM l POST-THANKSGIVING WEATHER

AAA predicts nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday.

While New York City is not expected to see a white Thanksgiving, the Big Apple will see a wet one, as periods of rain throughout the holiday could dampen plans for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"Basically rains all day long, a little breezy too," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "The rain still going on as we head toward the evening, and then the cool temperatures will follow with that one."

The National Weather Service calls for a 100% chance of precipitation in New York City.

A winter storm will be moving into the Northeast by Thanksgiving Day, which could delay last-minute holiday travel, those shopping on Black Friday or those starting their journeys back home.

This graphic shows the interstate driving forecast in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Heavy rain is likely across portions of the area into Thursday night. The system will strengthen as it approaches the region, and winds could also begin to kick up and cause delays at airports.

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the East. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said snow totals should be light, except for portions of the interior Northeast. That’s where heavier snow could pile up across the region, particularly over the higher elevations.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Upstate New York will likely see snow as the low tracks offshore into Thursday night. Cities such as Syracuse, Buffalo and Binghamton will all likely get in on some accumulating snow, too.

This is the time of year when the frequency of lake-effect snow begins to ramp up, and right on time the FOX Forecast Center is tracking the first significant event of the season.

This graphic shows the temperature departures across the U.S. this week. (FOX Weather)

After the winter storm, cold air will start to be pushed farther south and spread across the region into the weekend and beyond. Temperatures this weekend in New York City are expected to remain in the 30s.

As that cold air rushes across the Great Lakes region, significant lake-effect snow is expected. However, the FOX Forecast Center said that uncertainties in wind placement and where snow bands set up are making it too soon to determine specific locations in the bull’s-eye.

This graphic shows the lake-effect snow potential. (FOX Weather)

Based on current computer forecast models, there is the potential for a foot of snow to fall where those stronger snow bands set up over the same areas over the course of several days.

Because of the increasing threat, Winter Storm Watches have been issued in western New York state.

NYC weather radar

Click HERE for more information.