Teen's suicide highlights rising threat of online sextortion

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Like many parents, Pauline Stuart monitored her 17-year-old son Ryan's cell phone and social media use.

"We had restrictions so he could not download apps without our approval and we had time limits on it and stuff," Stuart said.

But two years ago, cyber predators messaged Ryan on Google Hangout, a chat app Pauline allowed him to have for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan thought he was communicating with a teenage girl. In fact, it was a cyber thief in another country who convinced Ryan to text an explicit selfie.

Seconds later, the thief demanded money and threatened to send the compromising picture to all of his friends and family.

"He begged them not to ruin his life, but they wouldn't stop," Stuart said.

Pauline's son died by suicide just eight hours after cyber criminals first messaged him.

"I know that they scared my child completely," Stuart said. "He was absolutely terrified and he didn't think he had a choice."

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says what happened to Ryan is now happening more than ever. Complaints to the center's tipline about so-called "sextortion" are up more than 300% since 2021.

"It allows an adult to see for themselves what a child experiences when they are being extorted online." — Michelle Delaune

In response, the center has launched an interactive video experience called the No Escape Room. Users get messages from real-life examples. The idea is to help parents understand how aggressively cyber predators are trying to manipulate their teenagers.

"It allows an adult to see for themselves what a child experiences when they are being extorted online," said Michelle Delaune, president and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

While this education campaign may not be in time to save Ryan, Stuart says that she hopes it, and Ryan's story, can help prevent another tragedy.

