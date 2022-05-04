Teen struck with glass bottle in head aboard Washington Heights subway

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a brutal attack by two men aboard a subway train during an argument that escalated in Washington Heights, said police.

Cops are looking for the men who approached the teen on April 19 at about 9:25 p.m. on a southbound A train and then kicked and punched him multiple times following the dispute. One of the suspects struck the teen in the head with a glass bottle, according to cops.

The suspects stayed on the train but it was not clear where they got off.

EMS responded and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released security camera video of the suspects smiling inside the station.



Anyone with information about the assault was encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

On Saturday, an elderly man was injured in an unprovoked attack inside a Queens subway station. The 79-year-old man was standing inside the mezzanine area to the ‘7’ Line when an unknown individual walked past him and punched him in the head.