Elderly man attacked in subway

An elderly man was injured in an unprovoked attack inside a Queens subway station.

It happened last Saturday inside the Junction Boulevard station in the Corona section. A 79-year-old man was standing inside the mezzanine area to the ‘7’ Line when an unknown individual walked past him and punched him in the head.

The victim fell backward, hitting a wall and falling to the ground, sustaining a laceration to the back of his head. EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

The attacker took off and is still on the loose. The NYPD released photos and videos from the attack in hopes that someone would recognize him.

He is approximately 20-years-old, with a dark complexion, and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Puma logo on the front, blue jeans, and a black backpack.