Target to open Union Square store weeks after East Harlem closure announcement

Target is set to open its newest store at Union Square in Manhattan, with Mayor Eric Adams expected to be in attendance for an afternoon ribbon cutting.

The 33,000 sq. ft. store will be located at 10 Union Square East, on the northeast corner of 14th Street.

The store opening comes after the company announced last month they would close nine store in four states, including one in East Harlem – saying theft and organized retail crime threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

Target had described the decision as "difficult."

"We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all," Target said in a statement.

Before making the decision, Target said it had invested heavily in strategies to prevent and stop theft, such as adding more security team workers, using third-party guard services and installing theft deterrent tools – like locking up merchandise.

It also trained store leaders and security team members to protect themselves and de-escalate potential safety issues. But it noted despite the efforts, it continued to face "fundamental challenges" to operate the stores safely, and the business performance at the locations was unsustainable.

While the store closings account for just a fraction of the 1,900 stores Target operates nationwide, the move is significant.

It underscores the big challenges retailers like Target face in reducing theft in stores as they wrestle with protecting their workers and customers while trying to serve the community, particularly low-income and minority groups who rely on the local stores for necessities.

For example, the Target store in East Harlem is located in a heavily Hispanic area, and residents have few choices to buy good quality healthy foods.

