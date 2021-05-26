Suspects arrested in alleged anti-Jewish attacks in Brooklyn

The NYPD says it has made a trio of arrests in connection to an anti-Jewish incident in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, Danial Shaukat, 20, Haider Anjam, 20, and Ashan Azad, 19, drove to Agudath Israel of 16th Avenue and began harassing and yelling anti-Jewish statements at four men standing outside of the synagogue.

The trio reportedly yelled "Free Palestine! Kill all Jews!" at the men, causing them to retreat inside the synagogue and lock the door.

Authorities say the suspects then banged on the locked door of the synagogue and kicked the side mirror off of a parked car, before fleeing in a blue Toyota Camry.

Shaukat was arrested on May 25 and has been charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Haider and Ashan were both arrested on May 26, and have both been charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and harassment. Anjam has also been charged with menacing as a hate crime.

New York City has seen a string of anti-Semitic incidents in the aftermath of the most recent conflict between Hamas and Israel earlier this month. A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the beating of a Jewish man in Time Square last week, and police are investigating several other recent incidents.

As a result, authorities have announced that they will be stepping up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods in the city.

"We're going to protect the Jewish community and make sure people feel that that protection is there for them," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

