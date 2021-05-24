Suspect in Times Square beating arrested

The NYPD has arrested a man in connection with the beating of a Jewish man in Times Square.

Authorities charged Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Police have accused Elezzi of being part of a group that attacked Joseph Borgen, who was heading to a pro-Israel rally in Midtown on May 20. The group knocked Borgen to the ground and then punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed, and hit him with crutches while shouting anti-Semitic statements, police said.

First responders took Borgen to Bellevue Hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Borgen later spoke to FOX 5 NY about the horrific attack.

"They were kicking me, punching me, kicking me all over my body. I have bruises on my ribs, my back, all over," Borgen told FOX 5 NY . "My wrist is killing me. I was just guarding my head. My wrist is sprained or something. I got a slight concussion."

The NYPD arrested at least one suspect shortly after the attack. Cops are still looking for several more men who took part in the attack.

