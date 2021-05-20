Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine supporters clash in Times Square

Hours after a cease-fire was declared between Israel and Hamas, pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed in Times Square on Thursday.

The NYPD reportedly broke up several fights on 46th Street and Broadway after both sides began gathering in midtown soon after the cease-fire was declared.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

According to reports, heated arguments broke out, with some protesters throwing water bottles.

Authorities say the scuffles led to several arrests, despite gates being set up to separate both groups.

Advertisement

It is unclear if anyone was injured.