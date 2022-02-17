Suspect shoots victim after argument outside store in the Bronx, says NYPD

The NYPD was searching for the gunman who opened fire on a man following an argument in the West Farms section of the Bronx.

The men got into a dispute just after midnight on Feb. 6 outside 875 East Tremont Avenue. The argument escalated and one of the men took out a gun and fired multiple times striking the 43-year-old victim in the left thigh and right hip, said police.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was wearing a red coat at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

