Bronx River Parkway deadly shooting investigated

A man was found shot to death in a car after a crash in New York City.

The NYPD was called to a crash on the southbound Bronx River Parkway near E. 177th St. in the West Farms neighborhood just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a gray Acura car with a 25-year-old Jahwan Joseph inside. He was unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The NYPD says there have been no arrests and the investigation continues.

Police said Joseph lived on Hoe Ave. in the Bronx.

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.