Barbershop robber snags $10,000 in the Bronx

A man fired his gun into the ceiling during a robbery at a Bronx barbershop.

It happened at Ariel's Barber Shop on E. Tremont Ave. in West Farms. The NYPD says a man went into the shop just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

He pulled a handgun and demanded a chain and a bracelet that a 30-year-old employee of the barbershop had posted online for sale at the price of $13,000.

The man shot his gun as he made his demands. Another employee handed over an envelope containing $10,000 to the robber.

He took off on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue.

The victim kept his jewelry and there were no injuries.

The NYPD released security video of the incident in hopes that someone would recognize the armed man.