Subway drags man to his death after bag caught in door

A commuter was killed inside an Upper West Side subway station in what appears to be a tragic accident.

A subway train struck and killed a man at the Columbus Circle station just before 5 p.m., the NYPD said.

The man was waiting on the southbound platform when his bag was caught in a subway door, officials said. The train dragged the man along the platform until he fell onto the tracks.

The train then struck the man, killing him, New York City police said.

In a statement, New York City Transit President Richard Davey said the investigation is in its "earliest stages" and that the man's death was "a terrible accident."

"A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy," Davey said. "We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety."