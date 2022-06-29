Woman killed by NYC subway train after falling on tracks

article

A 20-year-old woman was hit and killed by a subway train at the Grand Central subway station in Midtown Manhattan after she fell onto the tracks.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the southbound #7 platform.

The NYPD says that no one pushed her and she simply fell onto the tracks. It was unclear if she had a medical condition.

The FDNY worked to try to free her from under the train, but it was too late to save her life.

The New York City Police Department has not released the identity of the victim.