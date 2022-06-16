Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after pants get caught on subway door dragging him onto tracks

A straphanger was killed after his pants got caught on a subway door in Midwood, Brooklyn. He was dragged across the platform and onto the tracks.

NEW YORK - A man riding the subway was killed after his pants got caught in a door as the train exited a station in Brooklyn.

The 37-year-old straphanger was getting off a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Midwood on Wednesday at about 11:53 p.m. when he was dragged onto the platform before being thrown onto the tracks.

A second, incoming northbound Q train then struck the victim, said police.

The man was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD was investigating the incident.

