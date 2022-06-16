Man dies after pants get caught on subway door dragging him onto tracks
NEW YORK - A man riding the subway was killed after his pants got caught in a door as the train exited a station in Brooklyn.
The 37-year-old straphanger was getting off a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Midwood on Wednesday at about 11:53 p.m. when he was dragged onto the platform before being thrown onto the tracks.
A second, incoming northbound Q train then struck the victim, said police.
The man was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The NYPD was investigating the incident.
