Man dies after pants get caught on subway door dragging him onto tracks

A man riding the subway was killed after his pants got caught in a door as the train exited a station in Brooklyn.

The 37-year-old straphanger was getting off a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Midwood on Wednesday at about 11:53 p.m. when he was dragged onto the platform before being thrown onto the tracks.

A second, incoming northbound Q train then struck the victim, said police.

The man was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD was investigating the incident.

