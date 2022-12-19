Stuck puppy rescued from a window at a high-end London store
Some on-lookers spotted a puppy wedged in-between a sign and a window at the high end fashion shop Miu Miu on London, England's Bond St.
Tatum Phares was among a crowd of onlookers who gathered outside to watch as staff tried to rescue the dog and recorded the video which went viral on social media.
Tatum’s video shows a small dog stuck inside a store window, just out of reach of staff trying to retrieve it.
Staff used a clothes hanger to hook onto the dog’s harness and manage to pull the pooch to safety, sparking applause from the crowd outside.
This video provided by Storyful.