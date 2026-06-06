Storms leave over 75,000 without electricity across Tri-State area

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The Brief Severe weekend weather has left tens of thousands of residents in the dark, knocking out electricity across New York City, Long Island, Westchester and northern New Jersey. According to the latest utility reports, New Jersey has taken the brunt of the storm's impact. Emergency management officials across the Tri-State area had previously issued travel advisories warning of sudden severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.



Severe weekend weather moving through the metropolitan region has left tens of thousands of residents in the dark, knocking out electricity across New York City, Long Island, Westchester and northern New Jersey.

According to the latest utility reports, New Jersey has taken the brunt of the storm's impact.

By the numbers:

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCPL) reports the highest number of localized disruptions, with 32,488 customers actively out of power. Meanwhile, PSEG NJ is working to restore services to another 19,406 affected households.

Closer to the city, Con Edison has reported 6,056 outages across the five boroughs, with an additional 5,064 customers impacted in neighboring Westchester County.

To the north and west, Orange and Rockland Utilities reported 4,597 outages.

Out on Long Island, PSEG LI crews are responding to a total of 8,837 active power losses.

The backstory:

Emergency management officials across the Tri-State area had previously issued travel advisories warning of sudden severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.