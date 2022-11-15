Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow

A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday for northwest New Jersey.

The precipitation with spread into the area beginning as snow in the Poconos last Tuesday afternoon.

The snow will transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the Poconos and northwest New Jersey late this evening. Some higher elevations could see up to a quarter-inch of ice from the storm.

Overnight the precipitation will transition to all rain.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

The precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east early on Wednesday morning.

In New York, up to 2" of snow could fall across northern and western Orange County Tuesday night. The rest of the Lower Hudson Valley could see less than an inch of snow.

Orange County could also see a light glaze of ice. Temperatures are going to be around freezing overnight in that area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Orange County, Dutchess County, Ulster County, and Sullivan County. Northeast Connecticut is also under the advisory.

The wintry precipitation may move into those areas as early as late Tuesday afternoon, but generally after 7 p.m. A changeover to plain rain will occur through the night but possibly as late as 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warns that a track farther inland would result in less snow and ice, while a track farther offshore could result in slightly higher amounts.