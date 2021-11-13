4 Long Island tornadoes confirmed from Saturday storm

The National Weather Service now confirms four tornadoes touched down on Long Island from a fast-moving storm that tore across the New York City region on Saturday. There were also 3 other tornadoes confirmed in Connecticut.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Woodmere, Hempstead, Uniondale, and Levittown in Nassau County.

An EF-0 touched down in East Islip in Suffolk County.

Also in Suffolk County, an EF-1 was reported in Shirley and Manorville.

And on Monday, weather officials say another tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Remsenberg and Westhampton in Suffolk County.

EF-0 tornadoes are considered weak with winds 65 to 85 MPH. EF-1 is also considered weak but winds are 86 to 110 MPH.

Two of the Connecticut tornadoes were EF-0s in New Haven County and the other was an EF-1 in New London County.

New York City was lashed with hail and strong winds on Saturday, November 13, as severe thunderstorms passed through the area.

A series of tornado warnings were issued for parts of Long Island by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island on Saturday.

The storm was so strong that it flipped planes at an airfield on Long Island.

A video, taken by Twitter user @SmirkingJoseph, showed powerful winds in Levittown, on Long Island.

Another video, taken in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, shows heavy winds and hail falling on Saturday afternoon.

The storm also brought hail to many areas. A video taken in Bloomingdale, New Jersey, showed hail blanketing a road in a residential area, while more fell.

