Man stabbed in the back on NYC subway platform in middle of day

A 59-year-old man was stabbed in the back Thursday afternoon in a Harlem subway station.

The NYPD said the stabbing happened just after 1 p.m. at the 125th St. Station.

The victim was walking by another man on the platform when they exchanged words. The other man pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the upper back. The attacker ran out of the station.

EMS took the victim to Mt. Sinai-Morningside in stable condition.

New York City police say the suspect may have been arrested for menacing at the same station later in the day. They are still investigating a possible link between the two incidents.

Several shocking crimes have happened in the subway system recently, including a fatal stabbing in the Bronx this week.

The number of weapons in the subway system is soaring, police said.

"This year, we have made over 600 arrests for illegal cutting instruments, a 95% increase," Chief of Transit Bureau Jason Wilcox said. "We have issued 220 summons for unlawful weapons, a 255% increase."