Suspects arrested over and over again for similar crimes, NYPD says

Although overall index crime in New York City was up, murders and shooters were down in September compared to the same month in 2021, according to NYPD leaders. But the top brass said a few people are committing the vast majority of the crimes, which they say highlights the problem of recidivism.

The good news: murders were down by 23% and shootings were down by 13% in September 2022 compared to the same month a year earlier. But every other major crime is up.

For example, grand larcenies in the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side are skyrocketing. Police arrested 43 different individuals a combined 438 times on larceny charges in the 19th Precinct, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. Those same 43 suspects have been busted 1,027 times citywide in 2022, he added.

Police leaders are frustrated by the revolving door of crime and are continuing to call on the state legislature to revise the bail reform laws.

"The only consequence they face is a couple of hours in a police station — a minor inconvenience," Corey said. "And then they are immediately re-released and go on to steal again."

[One defendant] has failed to report to court approximately 30 times. 30 times. A complete mockery of the system. — Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri

Last month, New York City police reported nearly 18,000 shoplifting complaints. One criminal has been arrested more than 70 times since 2020, officials said.

"He is a two-time convicted felon. He has failed to report to court approximately 30 times; 30 times," Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said. "A complete mockery of the system."

And crime in the city's subways continues to be a troubling problem. Several shocking and violent crimes have been captured on video in recent weeks, including a fatal stabbing in the Bronx this week.

The number of weapons in the subway system is soaring.

"This year, we have made over 600 arrests for illegal cutting instruments, a 95% increase," Chief of Transit Bureau Jason Wilcox said. "We have issued 220 summons for unlawful weapons, a 255% increase."

Police Commissioner Statement

One crime victim is one victim too many, and the hardworking women and men of the NYPD are committed to ensuring that no one — in any New York City neighborhood — is harmed by violence or disorder. Our strategies to suppress violence, to seize illegal guns, and to hold criminals accountable for their actions are beginning to gain traction. But the NYPD cannot shoulder this work alone. Our entire criminal justice system, and all of our government and community partners, must pull in the same direction and remain focused on our shared goal: the safety of everyone who lives, works, and visits New York City. We have seen too much revolving-door recidivism. We have seen too many well-intentioned reforms exploited. Most importantly, we must shatter the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for violent crime, and realign our system to center on those who matter most: crime victims. At the NYPD, we will never stop delivering on our public-safety promise, and we need every sector of our society to make the same pledge to see that promise fully realized. —Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner