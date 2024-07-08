Adventureland stabbing: Suspect arrested, man critical after altercation

A suspect has been arrested after a person was stabbed at Adventureland Amusement Park on Long Island, Suffolk County Police said.

The attack happened during business hours on Sunday around 4:50 p.m. at 2245 Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Daniel Tomasky, 42, of Shirley, stabbed James Burns, 47, of Florida, in the abdomen with a knife during an altercation.

Farmingdale, N.Y.: A of the rides at Adventureland Amusement Park in Farmingdale, New York as seen from the top of the ferris wheel on August 24, 2019. (Photo by Reggie Lewis/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The two men, who police said are known to each other, were involved in a dispute involving several people. At least one child was present at the time.

Burns was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Tomasky was charged with assault in the first-degree, among other charges. He was held overnight and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

Iit remains unclear where inside the park the stabbing took place. Park employees said the park resumed normal operating hours on Sunday. The motive of the stabbing is unclear. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

In a statement, Adventureland said: "For more than 60 years, Adventureland has been providing Long Island families with a convenient, affordable and fun local destination. The safety and security of our visitors is our highest priority."

"This afternoon, Sunday July 7, apparently two families got into a confrontation at the park, resulting in one male with stab wounds. Park Safety responded quickly to the altercation to secure the scene, provide aid and called in local police and first responders. The police have finished processing the scene and as of 8 pm all parts of the park are open until 10 pm tonight and will operate under regular hours in the week coming up."

"We defer any further comment about the incident to Suffolk Police who are investigating."

Adventureland Amusement Park, located off Route 110, has served as a main summer attraction on Long Island since 1962.