1 stabbed at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park

article

A person was seriously injured in a stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park during business hours Sunday afternoon.

According to Suffolk County Police, the attack happened at 4:50 p.m. at 2245 Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale, but it remains unclear where inside the park the stabbing took place.

One person was taken into custody, police said. The identities of the attacker and victim were not available, and the motive is unclear.

FOX 5 NY reached out to Adventureland for comment and is awaiting a response. Park employees said the park resumed normal operating hours on Sunday.

Adventureland Amusement Park, off Route 110, has served as a main summer attraction on Long Island since 1962.