Special-needs families in NJ and NY await word on pending 'aging out' bills

For the last 15 months, Barbara Russell has been struggling to keep her 21-year-old son Joshua, who has special needs, on track. Joshua is legally an adult but he functions like a first-grader. The services he receives at the Forum School are invaluable. Or they were, pre-COVID.

"Our kids need the skills that they are entitled to but lost due to COVID," Russell said.

Like many special-needs families, Russell is begging Gov. Phil Murphy to sign a bill on his desk that would give special-needs adults more time before they age out of New Jersey's educational system.

"It would be a gift to our children — they are worth investing in," Russell said. "It wouldn't be a waste of a signature."

The bill passed New Jersey's Senate and Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Tom Baffuto, the executive director of the Arc of New Jersey , an advocacy organization, said he hasn't heard anything either positive or negative about the legislation's future.

"We don't have a read on this bill," Baffuto said. "And it's unusual because the governor has been very supportive of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities."

"Aging out" means losing a variety of therapies and the ability to formulate a plan that helps these students independently integrate into society.

New York families are facing a similar dilemma.

FOX 5 NY reached out to Murphy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the sponsors of the legislation.

New York Assembly Member Thomas Abinanti told FOX 5 NY that his staff has asked the governor to make this a priority. Cuomo's office said the legislation is one of 900 bills on his desk and is under review.

New Jersey lawmakers didn't return requests for comment.

"Time is running out," Baffuto said.

