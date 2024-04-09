What the solar eclipse was like in NY, NYC

Solar eclipse 2024 is over, but what a day it was!

Millions of people from over a dozen states across the US, including New York, marveled Monday as the moon's shadow raced more than 4,000 miles across North America, with its path of totality crossing through the Empire State.

What the eclipse looked like in NYC. (Courtesy: NASA)

Totality wasn't visible in NYC, as the Big Apple just missed the full spectacle, but that didn't stop many from looking up into the sky.

Here's how it unfolded in NYC:

2:10 p.m.: The event began the moment the edge of the moon touched the edge of the sun.

2:51 p.m.

3:25 p.m.: The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the sun at its most hidden.

3:58 p.m.

4:36 p.m. – The event ended when the edge of the moon left the edge of the sun.

The total duration of the event was two hours and 26 minutes.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square in Manhattan to witness the total solar eclipse.

The path of totality, around115 miles wide, encompassed several major cities in the U.S., including Buffalo.

(NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

During the full eclipse, the moon slipped right in front of the sun, entirely blocking it. The resulting twilight, with only the sun’s outer atmosphere or corona visible, was long enough for birds and other animals to fall silent, and for planets and stars to pop out.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The moon begins to eclipse the sun during a total solar eclipse at Niagara Falls State Park. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Almost everyone in North America could see at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

It was the continent’s biggest eclipse audience ever, with a couple hundred million people living in or near the shadow’s path, plus scores of out-of-towners flocking in to see it. With the next coast-to-coast eclipse 21 years out, the pressure was on to catch this one.

Streetlights blinked on, and the planets came into view, as the moon shrouded the sun for a few minutes across the land. Dogs howled, frogs croaked, and some people wept, all part of the eclipse mania gripping Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.