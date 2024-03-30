Slain NYPD Officer Diller promoted to Detective First Grade

Fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade, an honor announced by Police Commissioner Edward Caban during his funeral Saturday to the cheers of loved ones and fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

"We know that his death will never be his legacy. His grit, his devotion, his love, the best of him that carries on through all of us – that is his legacy … That eternal recognition begins today as I am honored and privileged to promote Police Officer Jonathan Diller to Detective First Grade," Caban said during services at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park.

His new shield number is 110, his one-year-old son Ryan's birthday.

Jonathan Diller and his one-year-old son

"It's fitting because more than anything, more than being a husband, a son, a brother, or an NYPD cop, what John loved most in life was being Ryan's dad."

Diller, who was shot dead Monday during a traffic stop, was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years.

The services Saturday follow two days of wakes this week that drew thousands of visitors, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Police say Diller and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV when a passenger in the car, Guy Rivera, shot Diller below his ballistic vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.