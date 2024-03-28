Man charged with murder in death of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

The man accused of shooting and killing NYPD officer Jonathan Diller earlier this week in Queens has been charged with murder, police said.

According to the NYPD, Guy Rivera, 34, was charged with murder of a police officer, murder with intent attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, Rivera refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired, police said.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera, who was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, was arrested and faces weapons charges.

Diller's murder in Far Rockaway on Monday marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

Meanwhile, a wake will be held Thursday and Friday on Long Island for Diller.

The wake is at the Massapequa Funeral Home, while his funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church. Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake on Thursday.

Schedule

Visitation: Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel

Thursday: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mass: St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.

Cemetery: St. Charles Cemetery

Saturday

Trump expected to attend

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake on Thursday.

"President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death," Karoline Leavitt, a Trump spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump posted about Diller’s death on his social media network Tuesday, offering prayers to Diller’s family and appreciation for law enforcement. He also called the shooter a "thug" and noted that police said Diller’s alleged shooter, Guy Rivera, had numerous prior arrests, declaring that he "NEVER should have been let back out on the streets."