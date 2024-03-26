Guy Rivera, man who killed NYPD cop, had 20+ prior arrests: Mayor Adams

The gunman accused of shooting and killing NYPD officer Jonathan Diller has more than 20 prior arrests, according to Mayor Eric Adams, as the focus of Monday's murder investigation turns to recidivist criminals.

The gunman has been identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera. Charges against him are still pending.

"Recidivism is a real issue," Adams said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Diller, 31, and another officer were conducting a traffic stop on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening on a car with two men inside that was parked at a bus stop illegally.

According to authorities, when the officers asked the men inside the car to step out of the vehicle, the suspect in the passenger's seat refused and pointed a gun at the officers and fired.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding the passenger of the car, who was taken to the hospital.

Diller was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died. He leaves behind a wife and a 1-year-old son.

The murder is the NYPD's first police killing since 2022, when two officers – Wilbert Mora, 27, and Jason Rivera, 22 – were ambushed in a Harlem apartment building after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

A wake for Diller will be held Thursday and Friday at Massapequa Funeral Home. Diller's fungal will be held Saturday, at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.