Wake today for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller; Trump expected to attend

A wake will be held Thursday and Friday on Long Island for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed earlier this week during a traffic stop in Queens.

The wake is at the Massapequa Funeral Home, while his funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church. Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake on Thursday. A candlelight vigil was held in Massapequa Park on Wednesday night to honor the life of Diller.

Meanwhile, FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has learned the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will pay off the mortgage on the home that Diller shared with his wife and young son, Ryan, in Massapequa Park.

Schedule

Visitation: Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel

Thursday: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mass: St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.

Cemetery: St. Charles Cemetery

Saturday

Trump expected to attend

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake on Thursday.

"President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death," Karoline Leavitt, a Trump spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump posted about Diller’s death on his social media network Tuesday, offering prayers to Diller’s family and appreciation for law enforcement. He also called the shooter a "thug" and noted that police said Diller’s alleged shooter, Guy Rivera, had numerous prior arrests, declaring that he "NEVER should have been let back out on the streets."

Candlelight vigil held for Diller

A candlelight vigil was held in Massapequa Park on Wednesday night to honor the life of Diller.

"He loved what he did. He was born to be a cop. He was born to be a hero. He died being a hero. He died doing what he loved," said Diller's brother-in-law Joseph, who spoke at the vigil. "I will forever be a better person because of him."

Over 1,000 people went to the vigil, including Diller's fellow NYPD officers, local police officers, friends, and neighbors, as a show of unity as a community. Attendees promised Diller's family that they would not be forgotten about, nor would Officer Deller's legacy.

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller's family has raised over $470,000 as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Timeline: How Diller's murder unfolded?

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, a passenger, 34-year-old Guy Rivera, refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired, police said.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera, who was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Charges against Rivera are pending. The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, was arrested and faces weapons charges.

Diller's murder in Far Rockaway on Monday marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

AP wire services helped contribute to this report.