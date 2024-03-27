Candlelight vigil held for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller on Long Island

A candlelight vigil was held in Massapequa Park on Wednesday to honor the life of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday.

"He loved what he did. He was born to be a cop. He was born to be a hero. He died being a hero. He died doing what he loved," said Diller's brother-in-law Joseph, who spoke at the vigil. "I will forever be a better person because of him."

Over a thousand people came out for the vigil, including Diller's fellow NYPD officers, local police officers, friends, and neighbors, as a show of unity as a community.

"We must respect our police officers, we must support our police officers, and we must stop this war on police officers," said Thomas Shelvin, the Nassau County PBA President.

Attendees promised Diller's family that they would not be forgotten about, nor would Officer Deller's legacy.

A wake for Officer Diller will be held Thursday and Friday at the Massapequa Funeral Home, while his funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake on Thursday.

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller's family has raised over $430,000 as of 10 PM on Wednesday night.