Funeral for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller held on Long Island: LIVE

The funeral for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller is being held today on Long Island.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and well-wishers came out to pay their final respects to Officer Diller, who was shot and killed earlier this week during a traffic stop in Queens.

"We stand with you forever." — Edward A. Caban, Police Commissioner

The funeral mass is being held at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park.

Diller leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old son.

The NYPD says they will honor Diller by promoting him to detective first grade and his new shield number will be his son's birthday 110.

"I feel your pain," Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday in front of mourners.

"I stand with you during these difficult times as the mayor of this city, and to Officer Diller's second family, men and women of the New York City Police Department, we say goodbye to Jonathan your brother, but we also say thank you to each and every one of you," Adams said.

"As police officers we know we have a difficult job. But there's nothing harder than losing one of our own and seeing a family devastated,"

Diller grew up in Franklin Square and later moved to Massapequa Park.

"It’s a big extended family and our hearts go out to the NYPD family," Danny Pearl, Mayor of the Village of Massapequa Park said. "It’s a tremendous loss."

Diller's murder in Far Rockaway on Monday marks the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

"We lost one of our sons today, and it is extremely painful," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference. "It is extremely painful."

Diller served with the NYPD for three years, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said in a tweet. Diller made more than 70 arrests during his short career, sources tell FOX 5 NY.

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller's family has raised over $670,000 as of 8 a.m. Friday. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will also pay off the mortgage on the home that Diller shared with his wife and young son, Ryan, in Massapequa Park.

Timeline: How Diller's murder unfolded

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, a passenger, identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera, refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired, police said.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera, who was taken to a hospital. Rivera, who has 21 prior arrests, was charged with murder of a police officer, murder with intent, attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, was arrested and faces weapons charges.

