2 boys kicked, punched in potential Brooklyn hate crime l Shocking video

The NYPD is investigating the assault of two boys – ages 11 and 13 – in Brooklyn, which was captured on video, as a possible hate crime attack.

The incident happened on Sunday around 9 p.m. near Franklin and Myrtle avenues in Bed-Stuy.

According to police, the victims, who were both wearing religious clothing, were playing on a public sidewalk when a man rode past them on a bicycle and made a statement.

The man returned, got off the bicycle and pushed the 13-year-old to the ground, before kicking and punching the 11-year-old in the back, police said.

The man fled on a bicycle southbound on Franklin Avenue toward Willoughby Avenue. The boys, who were Orthodox Jewish according to the New York Post, both suffered minor head injuries.

The individual is described as a man with a medium complexion and around 18 to 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white striped shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers with stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

NYC crime stats: April

Hate crimes in total are up 39%, and hate crimes targeting Jewish and Muslim populations have doubled. This spike is "not unrelated to current geopolitics," the NYPD said.