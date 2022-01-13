Vigil held for slain Burger King worker; cops have 'person of interest'

Detectives are questioning a so-called person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a worker at a Burger King in Manhattan, a police source told FOX 5 NY reporter Jessica Formoso.

A candlelight prayer vigil was held Thursday night outside the fast-food eatery in East Harlem where cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves was murdered . She was 19.

Clergy, community leaders, and politicians stood side by side demanding an end to the senseless violence. They also called on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law once the killer is caught.

The cries for justice come as Bragg is facing criticism for his new criminal justice reforms.

A gunman walked into the Burger King on 116th Street off Lexington Avenue on Sunday and demanded money. Kristal gave him $100 but he still shot her in the stomach.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case but police were speaking to someone in connection with the case on Thursday night.

The NYPD released surveillance video footage of the suspect, who is described as a man with a dark complexion and slim build, and was last seen wearing a black mask, all black clothing, and possibly carrying a black plastic bag.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction; $10,000 comes from NYPD Crime Stoppers and $10,000 comes from billionaire mogul John Catsimatidis.

Advertisement