Signal problems cause subway service disruption in Queens

A loss of power to the subway signaling system is causing havoc on several lines in Queens on Monday afternoon.

MTA NYC Transit said E, F, M, and R trains were "holding in stations in Queens in both directions" because of the power problem near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station. Later, the MTA said service was suspended.

The Long Island Rail Road is cross-honoring OMNY and MetroCard users at Penn Station, Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, and Jamaica, according to the MTA.

STATUS REPORT FROM THE MTA

E F M R train service is suspended in Queens in both directions because of a loss of power to our signaling system near ‌Forest Hills-71 Av.

E train service is suspended between Court Sq-23 St and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer in both directions. The last stop on northbound E trains will be Court Sq-23 St, where they'll turn back for southbound service.

F train service is suspended between 21 St-Queensbridge and Jamaica-179 St in both directions. The last stop on northbound F trains will be 21 St-Queensbridge, where they'll turn back for southbound service.

R train service is suspended between Times Sq-42 St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions. The last stop on northbound R trains will be Times Sq-42 St, where they'll turn back for southbound service.

M train service is suspended between Delancey St-Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions. The last stop on northbound M trains will be Delancey St-Essex St, where they'll turn back for Metropolitan Av-bound service.

Some W trains will be extended between Whitehall St-South Ferry and Bay Ridge-95 St in both directions to supplement limited R service.