Shoreside businesses across the region hoping states reopen as summer approaches

Just weeks before the unofficial start of summer, shore businesses across the region are hoping states will reopen soon in order to help them stay solvent.

However, health officials are warning that social distancing and crowd control will be part of the norm through the summer, threatening a whole sector of businesses.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that he is working with New Jersey and Connecticut to figure out when it will be safe to allow people to visit the shore communities, but says that he wants to do his best to avoid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

“If Long Island doesn’t open, if Patchogue and the beach communities along Long Island don’t open, you’ll see those people go to the Jersey Shore,” Cuomo said.

And while that may sound ideal to businesses along the Jersey Shore, business owners that spoke to FOX 5 NY said that they’re looking to reopen but want to be intelligent about it.

This week, the Cape May Countywide Recovery Initiative submitted a formal reopening plan to Governor Phil Murphy, proposing a progressive reopening of Cape May over the next several weeks with full public access to boardwalks, beaches, and reduced capacity reopenings for restaurants, all beginning on June 1.

Murphy has said that he wants to do everything he can to reasonably support tourism and that guidance will be coming soon.