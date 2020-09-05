Shootings claim two more lives in Bronx, Brooklyn overnight

article

Two more people are dead after being shot in New York City overnight between Friday and Saturday morning.

The shootings come as the NYPD is stepping up patrols this Labor Day weekend to try and tamp down the city’s surging gun violence problem.

In the first incident, at around 10 p.m. on Friday night police responded to a call of a man shot in front of 813 Faile Street in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

Upon arriving, officers discovered Jose Rivera, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS took him to Lincoln Hospital, where he later died.

Later, just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, 31-year-old Zaid Zindai, of Brooklyn, was shot in the mouth and neck while sitting in the driver’s seat of a Maserati sedan in Borough Park, Brooklyn. He was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD, shootings were up 166% in August 2020 versus August 2019. Murders were up 47% for the same period. Those numbers came after July saw a 177% percent increase in shootings and a 59% increase in murders year-over-year.