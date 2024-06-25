Shocking video captures woman abandoning puppy in broad daylight in New Rochelle

The Humane Society of Westchester and the SPCA are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman seen on a shocking video, abandoning a puppy in broad daylight.

In the ring cam video, you see the woman, wearing scrubs, getting out of an SUV. She opens the passenger door and lets the puppy out of the car.

She is then seen getting back in her car, closing the door and before she takes off, she's heard saying goodbye, leaving the puppy alone and confused.

"I don’t know how anyone can leave a dog, dump it out of the car, it’s pathetic," said Tim Egan who lives nearby.

Authorities say the incident happened on June 11th at around noon on Lotus Ave. in New Rochelle.

Egan told FOX 5 NY that his neighbors found the pup walking the streets. Attempts were made to find her owner, but no one claimed the white lab retriever.

The 4-month-old puppy was taken to the Humane Society to see if she had a chip that could help contact her owner.

"She was not microchipped. We had offered, you know, we could hold on to her. The person who found her asked if they could hold onto her instead," said Sara Etkin, assistant manager of the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle.

After seven days the family who found her ended up keeping her and named her Rosie.

Abandoning an animal is a crime, but it is unclear what charges the woman could face.

Rosie was found in good health and the Humane Society says animals can be surrendered to them at any time.

"When you see something so risky, so callous, so heartless, when our shelter is literally 5 minutes away from where that puppy was left," Etkin said. "You know, our shelter is 5 minutes away from where this puppy was left. We service 19 towns in Lower Westchester, New Rochelle, and Larchmont included. If somebody needed to surrender this puppy, we are open seven days a week. We are available by phone and in person. It was just absolutely unnecessary for it to happen this way."

If anyone knows anything about this woman or has any other information, they are being asked to call the humane law-enforcement hotline at (914) 941-7797. All calls remain confidential.