Shark washes ashore at NYC beach, rescued by beachgoers

New York City beachgoers found themselves face to face with a live shark at a beach in Queens on Monday.

Video captured by Zoe Berger shows a thresher shark stranded in the sand at Rockaway Beach.

In the video, the shark is seen flopping around fighting to get back into the water.

Berger says two men and a woman took action, jumping in the water to help guide it back to sea.

One of the men helping, had to hold the shark by its fin and steer it back to the ocean multiple times, according to Zoe.

Eventually, the shark stayed in the deeper water at the end of the jetty, away from the sand.

Sharks in NYC

In August, a shark was spotted in the waters off of Rockaway Beach, leading to a portion of the beach being closed.

While no shark attacks or sightings have been reported so far in 2024, several were reported back in 2023, especially on Long Island.

Since then, the NYPD have deployed their drones in an effort to help keep the public safe.

Tips to minimize risk of interactions

Tips to minimize risk of interactions