Severe storms possible in New York area on Wednesday

article

Potentially damaging thunderstorms are possible in the New York area on Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of New Jersey, all of New York City, parts of the Hudson Valley and central New York, and parts of Connecticut.

Notify NYC sent an alert on Wednesday afternoon urging New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility of severe weather.

"Strong winds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages," the Notify NYC alert said. "Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving. Remain alert for threatening weather and possible warnings."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley until 11 p.m. due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone, an air pollutant.

>>WEATHER ALERTS

The state's Health Department recommends that you consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of health problems from the elevated pollution.

New York state agencies are preparing emergency response assets in case the storms produce damaging wind, large hail, cloud-to-ground lightning, and even tornadoes.

"Strong storms containing high winds, hail and lightning are likely across the state this afternoon and evening, and the National Weather Services reports that isolated tornadoes could spawn from these storms," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "State agencies are watching the weather closely and are ready to help local partners. New Yorkers should keep a very close eye on the weather today and be ready to take shelter quickly if necessary."

WEATHER RESOURCES

What Is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch?

The National Weather Service issued this alert when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. A "severe thunderstorm" is a storm that produces 1-inch hail or larger and/or wind speeds of 58 mph or faster.

"They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather," NWS states. "During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches."

Apps and Tools

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter