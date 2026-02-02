Several LIRR train lines canceled, delayed due to switch malfunction

article

A switch malfunctioned at the Jamaica Station Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) stop in Queens Monday afternoon, and several train lines continue to face delays and cancellations as a result, according to the MTA.

The switch problem occurred at 4:06 p.m. and was "weather-related," the transit authority said. It has since been fixed.

Ongoing issues

What we know:

The MTA says on its website that it's honoring LIRR tickets on the 7 train and the E train between stations affected by the switch issue.

Multiple train lines are still experiencing issues as of 6:30 p.m., according to the MTA. These include the Babylon, Far Rockaway, Long Beach, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Ronkonkoma and West Hempstead branches.

So far, four Babylon Branch trains have been canceled, as well as three Far Rockaway Branch trains. Seven Port Jefferson Branch trains have been canceled, and two Ronkonkoma Branch trains as well, according to the MTA.

What you can do:

MTA customers can keep up to date with schedule changes and ongoing issues via the TrainTime app, or by clicking here.