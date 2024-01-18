School closings: Track closures, delays across NY, NJ, CT for Friday, Jan. 19

Track NYC-area school closings, delays and early dismissals for Friday as another round of snow is headed for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Light snow is expected to fall beginning as early as 6 a.m., but the first flurries may be spotted even later.

Peak impacts are expected between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., posing dangers to the evening commute. This could prompt schools to issue early dismissals, but it's too early to tell.

So far, no closings have been posted, but this page will be updated as soon as announcements are made.

List of school closings for Friday, Jan. 19

Jump to: NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT