NYC snow forecast: How much snow will fall today, how long winter storm will last

Snow is beginning to fall in some parts of the Tri-State area.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for NYC, Long Island, parts of New Jersey and Westchester County as Friday snow, as well as the frigid cold temperatures, could create hazardous travel conditions during the evening commute.

Here's when we can expect snow, when conditions will be the worst and how many inches we'll see by Saturday.

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said about 1-3 inches of snow is expected for the New York City area.

When will the snow start? When will it end?

Friday morning: Snow is already beginning to fall across parts of New Jersey. Flurries will start to pile up in NYC and Long Island around 10 a.m. Temperatures will remain in the low- to mid- 20s, perfect conditions for snow to stick and accumulate.

When the snow will start in your area. (National Weather Service)

Friday afternoon: Between noon and 6 p.m., the snowfall may begin to accelerate, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may reach 30 at its highest. The snowfall could create low visibility for the evening commute.

Friday evening: Snow is expected to ease out starting at 6 p.m. in most of the area, though it could continue to fall as late as 8 p.m. on parts of Long Island, according to the NWS.

When the snow will end in your area. (National Weather Service)

The snow will end by late this evening.

How many inches of snow should we expect in total?

Most New York City areas should expect mostly 1 to 2 inches, with locally up to 3 inches in the advisory area. Less snow is expected to the north, and higher amounts are expected for central and southern New Jersey.

The National Weather Service scaled back its predictions Friday morning from 2 to 4 inches to 1 to 3 inches for the NYC area.

"We're looking at a more minor, the amount of snow, but it is more snow then ice, and it's taking its sweet time going because the air is so dry, FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

What areas could see 6 inches of snow?

Winter Storm Warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey that could see up to 6 inches of snow.

This includes Monmouth County near the coast, home to Freehold and Sandy Hook.

Several South Jersey counties, like Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem, could also see these high totals.

Forecast snow totals in the Northeast through Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.(FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service also expects the northern and central counties of Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer to see 3 to 5 inches.

Weekend deep freeze

Friday night, the snow will stop, but temperatures will sink into the bitterly cold low teens, with wind chills in the lower single digits.

Friday night's wind chill. (National Weather Service)



If left untreated, the snow and the freeze will create dangerous, icy conditions on roadways.

Sub-freezing temperatures will continue through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning will see temperatures in the teens, but the blustery winds will make it feel like the single digits.

Saturday night's wind chill. (National Weather Service)

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

When will the cold snap end?

By next week, NYC should finally see some relief. Temperatures finally scoot above the freezing mark by Monday and reach as high as the 40s on Tuesday.

School closings, early dismissals and delays

