Snow totals: How much snow fell in NY, NJ, CT so far

The NYC area had its first look at how much snow fell during Friday's winter storm.

So far, snowfall is picking up its pace in New York City, but central and southern New Jersey are going to see the highest totals. The winter storm is expected to continue into the evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for NYC, Long Island, parts of New Jersey and Westchester County. Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for parts of the Garden State.

Check below to find out how much snow your area received, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City

Central Park: 0.1"

JFK: 0.1"

LGA: 0.6"

Other unofficial reports

Commack, NY: 1.2"

Monroe, NY: 1.0"

Essex

Newark: 0.2"

Hunterdon County

Flemington: 1.0"

Mercer County

North Princeton: 2.3"

Trenton Mercer Airport: T

Middlesex County

South River: 0.5"

Monmouth County

Manasquan: 1.3"

Freehold: 1.2"

Ocean County

Barnegat Township: 0.7"

Sussex County

Wantage Township: 0.2

Warren County

Blairstown: 0.7"

Unofficial reports

Danbury, CT: 1.2"



