Snow totals: How much snow fell in NY, NJ, CT so far
NEW YORK CITY - The NYC area had its first look at how much snow fell during Friday's winter storm.
So far, snowfall is picking up its pace in New York City, but central and southern New Jersey are going to see the highest totals. The winter storm is expected to continue into the evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for NYC, Long Island, parts of New Jersey and Westchester County. Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for parts of the Garden State.
Check below to find out how much snow your area received, according to the National Weather Service.
NY snow totals
New York City
- Central Park: 0.1"
- JFK: 0.1"
- LGA: 0.6"
Other unofficial reports
- Commack, NY: 1.2"
- Monroe, NY: 1.0"
NJ snow totals
Essex
- Newark: 0.2"
Hunterdon County
- Flemington: 1.0"
Mercer County
- North Princeton: 2.3"
- Trenton Mercer Airport: T
Middlesex County
- South River: 0.5"
Monmouth County
- Manasquan: 1.3"
- Freehold: 1.2"
Ocean County
- Barnegat Township: 0.7"
Sussex County
- Wantage Township: 0.2
Warren County
- Blairstown: 0.7"
CT snow totals
Unofficial reports
- Danbury, CT: 1.2"