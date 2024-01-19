Scenes from NYC as snow returns

After nearly two years, it looks like New York City is making mends with its old friend – snow.

NYC is expected to see about 1 to 3 inches of snow, just days after

New Jersey is facing the brunt of this winter storm, as the expected axis of heavier snow has shifted south. South of Trenton, New Jerseyans are expecting anywhere from 4 to 6 inches.

New York's first measurable snow in 700+ days

On Tuesday, New Yorkers saw their first taste of measurable snow in nearly two years.

People walk by the Bethesda Fountain as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024, in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

When the snow drought was broken, the city dusted off their boots and shovels and enjoyed the winter blast.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: People walk over the Gapstow Bridge as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024 in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for snow lovers on Tuesday, the snow transited into a messier wintry mix as temperatures warmed.

New Yorkers enjoy snow as snowfall blankets the Central Park in New York City, United States on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

They're in luck for Friday though – as temps will linger below freezing in most of the area, the perfect conditions for snow to stick.