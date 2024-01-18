Snow tomorrow: Weather alerts for NYC area; schools issue early dismissals

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for NYC, Long Island, parts of New Jersey and Westchester County for Friday as a combination of snow and frigid cold temperatures will create hazardous travel conditions, especially during the evening commute. Some local school districts have already announced early dismissals in anticipation.

New York City could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, and snow totals for mid-coastal New Jersey could be as high as 6.

Here's what to expect Friday and into the weekend.

Weather forecast: When will NY, NJ, CT see snow?

Thursday night: Skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will dip down to a chilly 28 degrees in the city.

Friday morning: A light, dry snow develops southwest to northeast between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., initially falling at a rate of 0.25 inches per hour. New Jersey and the western Lower Hudson Valley will see the snow first, around 7 a.m., while flurries will start to pile up in NYC and Long Island around 10 a.m. Temperatures will remain in the low- to mid- 20s, perfect conditions for snow to stick and accumulate.

Friday afternoon: Between noon and 7 p.m., the snowfall begins to accelerate, at about 0.5 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may reach 30 at its highest. The snowfall will create low visibility for the evening commute.

Friday evening: Snow is expected to ease out starting at 6 p.m. in most of the area, though it could continue to fall as late as 8 p.m. on parts of Long Island, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will sink into the bitterly cold low teens, with wind chills in the lower single digits.

Wind chills Friday night (National Weather Service)

If left untreated, the snow and the freeze will create dangerous, icy conditions on roadways.

How many inches of snow will fall?

Expected snow totals in the NYC area for Friday (National Weather Service)

National Weather Service forecasters expect 3 inches of snowfall in New York City, with lower totals up north and slightly higher totals in metro New Jersey.

On the higher end, New York City, Long Island and most of northern New Jersey could see 5 inches of snow. Forecasters predict 2 inches for NYC on the lower end.

Coastal New Jersey will likely see the most snow in our area, where 4 to 6 inches is forecast.